Nalgonda: Race hots up for Congress tickets

Nalgonda: A large number of aspirants have applied to contest on the Congress ticket in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. There are 12 constituencies in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts across the erstwhile Nalgonda district. A total of 130 aspirants for the positions here have submitted their applications at Gandhi Bhavan.

There is severe competition, especially, for the seat of Thungathurthi (SC reserved); 23 leaders are in the race for the ticket. In contrast, Nagarjuna Sagar constituency saw only the two sons of former minister Kunduru Janareddy in the race. As per the reliable sources, 20 people applied for Miryalaguda, 18 for Nakirekal (SC), 17 for Aleru, 11 for Bhongir, 10 for Devarakonda (ST), 7 each for Nalgonda and Huzurnagar, 6 for Suryapet, 5 for Kodad and 4 for Munugodu constituency.

Interesting, there is more competition for SC reserved constituencies of Tungathurthi and Nakirekal. In Nalgonda and Huzurnagar despite MP Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy joining the race, 6 leaders each applied for tickets.

With so many aspirants in the race, there is a lot of excitement and suspense among the cadres as to who will get the party B-Forms. On the other hand, as 90 per cent of the BRS candidates have already been announced, the Congress party is also hopeful that half of the candidates will be announced by the second week of September.