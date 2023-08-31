Live
- Massive fire engulfs property worth 2 crores in Srisailam
- Agri sector should flourish as industry: Singireddy
- Rave party stirs up Hyderabad again, two held
- Hyderabad: Raksha Bandhan celebrations held grandly at Raj Bhavan
- Nalgonda: Race hots up for Congress tickets
- Development possible with only BRS: Srinivas Goud
- Gutha calls for unity in BRS for victory
- Rs 10 cr released for BT roads in Sathupalli: Sandra Venkata Veeraiah
- Hyderabad: Ward offices launched to improve citizen services
- Khammam: 2BHK works to be over by Sept 15
Just In
Nalgonda: Race hots up for Congress tickets
130 in fray for tickets in erstwhile Nalgonda district
Nalgonda: A large number of aspirants have applied to contest on the Congress ticket in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. There are 12 constituencies in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts across the erstwhile Nalgonda district. A total of 130 aspirants for the positions here have submitted their applications at Gandhi Bhavan.
There is severe competition, especially, for the seat of Thungathurthi (SC reserved); 23 leaders are in the race for the ticket. In contrast, Nagarjuna Sagar constituency saw only the two sons of former minister Kunduru Janareddy in the race. As per the reliable sources, 20 people applied for Miryalaguda, 18 for Nakirekal (SC), 17 for Aleru, 11 for Bhongir, 10 for Devarakonda (ST), 7 each for Nalgonda and Huzurnagar, 6 for Suryapet, 5 for Kodad and 4 for Munugodu constituency.
Interesting, there is more competition for SC reserved constituencies of Tungathurthi and Nakirekal. In Nalgonda and Huzurnagar despite MP Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy joining the race, 6 leaders each applied for tickets.
With so many aspirants in the race, there is a lot of excitement and suspense among the cadres as to who will get the party B-Forms. On the other hand, as 90 per cent of the BRS candidates have already been announced, the Congress party is also hopeful that half of the candidates will be announced by the second week of September.