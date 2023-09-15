Nalgonda: Training programme held on poll duties

Nalgonda: District Collector R V Karnan has directed the officials concerned to carry out their duties in a coordinated and efficient manner by following the Election Commission guidelines and rules during the upcoming general elections.

Along with SP Apoorva Rao, Additional Collectors Hemant Keshav Patil, J Srinivas, Karnan participated in the training programme organised for ROs, AROs, sector officers, district election nodal officers, police officers and police sector officers here on Thursday. He urged them to spare no efforts to ensure foolproof conduct of the elections as per the Model Code of Conduct. He explained the duties and responsibilities to be performed in the elections through a Powerpoint presentation. SP Apoorva Rao said that stringent measures were being taken by the police department to curb malpractices in the elections.