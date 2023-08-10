Nama bares bias against Telangana by BJP govt

Khammam: BRS floor leader (Lok Sabha) Nama Nageswara Rao on Wednesday came down heavily on the NDA government led by the BJP.

After supporting the no confidence motion against the Modi government, he said the Modi government utterly failed to provide welfare to the people and also failed to implement poll promises. The Central government was duplicating Telangana government policies and schemes, he alleged.

The MP camp office released a note of Nama Nageswara Rao speech in the Lok Sabha. Nama demanded that the Modi government take an all-party delegation to Manipur. He reiterated that the Central government was responsible for restoring peace in Manipur.

Nama accused the Modi government of unfair treatment to small states. He reminded that for 9 years the BRS had been asking the Center to fulfill the promises of the State Bifurcation Act. Its plea to sanction railway coach factory fell on deaf ears. He flayed that after allocating coach factories to Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Centre gave just a repair unit to Telangana State, showing its bias against the State. The Centre also cancelled the ITIR project in Telangana, which had been sanctioned by the UPA government.

The BRS floor leader in LS praised his leader CM KCR’s services in the state. He said it was the only government providing round-the-clock power supply to farmers. He challenged the Centre to provide similar facility to farmers in BJP-ruled States.

Nama said KCR government was providing drinking water to every house under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, which was the best among all schemes implemented by the BRS government. NITI Aayog recommended to give Rs 24,000 crore funds to Telangana, but not a single rupee was given by the Modi government. He pointed out that Telangana was leading all the States in ODF ranking. A number of awards were received by the state government, but the Central government was not cooperating with it in development programmes, he added.