New BC study circle building opened 

Khammam: Minister for BC and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday took part in various development programmes in Khammam.

As part of this, the Ministers launched new BC study circle building constructed with Rs 3.50 crores. Addressing the gathering, Kamalakar informed that the government has spent crores for the development of the BC people. He also informed that the government has setup 281 BC Gurukulams and nearly 58,000 students studying in the schools. He said that coaching centres were setup for the BC students preparing for the posts of Group-1 and Group-2 examinations.

He appealed the BC community to utilise the facilities and prepared hard to get jobs.

Later the two Ministers chaired a review meeting on Paddy procurement process in the district with all the officers. Gangula asked the officers to coordinate with each other and make the paddy procurement a grand success in the district. He suggested the officers not to trouble the farmers. MLC Tata Madhusudhan, District Collector VP Gautham, DCCB Chairman K Nagabushanaiah, Mayor P Neeraja, AMC Chairman Laxmi Prasanna and others were participated in the programme.