New branch of Spring Leaf High School launched at Khammam

Harvest Educational Institutions launched another branch of Spring Leaf High School in Karunagiri under Khammam rural mandal in the district.





Palair MLA KandalaUpender Reddy and MLC Tata Madhusudhan on Sunday took part in the launch event of the new branch and lauded the services of Harvest Educational Institutions for providing quality education to the students. They said the new Spring Leaf High School will be of great help for the students of the rural areas in the district for receiving good education.





Director of Harvest Education Institutions Ravi Maruth elaborated on the services provided by their organisation and schools. He said the main aim of the school is to provide no-stress education to every student.





District Educational Officer E Somasekhar Sharma, school principal P Parvathi Reddy and the school staff participated in the launch programme.



