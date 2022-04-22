Opposition targeting me for being Kamma, says Puvvada

Khammam: Facing allegation from the BJP and the Congress for his alleged involvement in the suicide of the saffron party worker Sai Ganesh in the district and being issued a notice by the High Court in this case, beleaguered Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar is not playing the Kamma card to stay in the KCR Cabinet. Speaking at a programme organised by the Kamma community people in Wyra on Friday, the Minister said there is a conspiracy being hatched across the two Telugu States against the Kamma community.

There was only one Minister in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet but he was removed in the recent reshuffle. Now he is the only Kamma Minister left in the two Telugu States.

He alleged that the conspiracy is being hatched to remove him from the KCR Cabinet.

The legendary leader NT Rama Rao gave preference to Kamma leaders and now in the same way Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is giving importance to Kammas in the State. The pseudo-Kamma leaders are plotting to send me away from the Cabinet," he said.