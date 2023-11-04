Palair: My win certain, sure of majority says Ponguleti Srinivasa Redd

Palair (Khammam) : Telangana Congress Campaign Committee Co-Chairman Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy is jubilant following an overwhelming response to his election campaign from people. He said he was blessed to get such love and affection. He said he can win easily and see a big majority in Palair election.

On Friday, taking part in the campaign, he assured the people that Indiramma Rajyam would be brought again in Telangana by the Congress party, with the blessings of the people. He toured Munigepalli, Agraharam, Nelapatla, Venkatapuram, Kokyathanda, Lokya Thanda, Thurakagudem, Kishtapuram and other villages of Kusumanchi mandal. Everywhere, he was received with much fanfare.

Speaking on this occasion, Ponguleti predicted that the BRS party would be thrown out of power by the people vexed with its failures and corruption. He claimed that a Congress Chief Minister would take oath on December 9. He promised implementation of the six guarantees promised by the party. He said that the BRS leader Kandala was conspiring to win over voters with money power. Many people from the pink party joined the Congress in his presence.

Party leaders Maddineni Baby Swarnakumari, Rayala Nageswara Rao, Ram Reddy Charan Reddy, Mandal party presidents, leaders, local public representatives and others participated in his programmes.