Live
- Uppal Congress candidate performs special Pooja at Ganesh temple
- Modi congratulates Sunak on completing 1 year in office, discusses Israel-Hamas conflict
- KCR’s family is of a ‘financial terrorists’: Revanth
- 100 nominations filed in Telangana on first day
- 9 militants killed after terror attack on Pakistan Air Force base foiled
- National Candy Day
- Kanika Mann: I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear
- Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram Movie Song Leaked
- Madhavaram Krishna Rao meets various associations in Balanagar, asks to vote for development
- Karimnagar: All eyes on KNR verdict says Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Just In
Palair: My win certain, sure of majority says Ponguleti Srinivasa Redd
Telangana Congress Campaign Committee Co-Chairman Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy is jubilant following an overwhelming response to his election campaign from people.
Palair (Khammam) : Telangana Congress Campaign Committee Co-Chairman Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy is jubilant following an overwhelming response to his election campaign from people. He said he was blessed to get such love and affection. He said he can win easily and see a big majority in Palair election.
On Friday, taking part in the campaign, he assured the people that Indiramma Rajyam would be brought again in Telangana by the Congress party, with the blessings of the people. He toured Munigepalli, Agraharam, Nelapatla, Venkatapuram, Kokyathanda, Lokya Thanda, Thurakagudem, Kishtapuram and other villages of Kusumanchi mandal. Everywhere, he was received with much fanfare.
Speaking on this occasion, Ponguleti predicted that the BRS party would be thrown out of power by the people vexed with its failures and corruption. He claimed that a Congress Chief Minister would take oath on December 9. He promised implementation of the six guarantees promised by the party. He said that the BRS leader Kandala was conspiring to win over voters with money power. Many people from the pink party joined the Congress in his presence.
Party leaders Maddineni Baby Swarnakumari, Rayala Nageswara Rao, Ram Reddy Charan Reddy, Mandal party presidents, leaders, local public representatives and others participated in his programmes.