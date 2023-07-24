People will elect BRS for 3rdtime: Jagadish

Suryapet: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has reiterated his confidence about the BRS victory being a cakewalk in the upcoming elections. He asserted that KCR would create a hat-trick as Chief Minister.

Touring Suryapet town on Sunday, he checked development activities and interacted with the public to learn of their problems. Recently, the government sanctioned Rs 30 crore for the urban development of Suryapet.Colony-wise problems were elicited during his visits. Later, he said that people have clarity on who they will elect in the Assembly elections. He expressed happiness that people were happy with the welfare and development programmes of the BRS government. He said Rs 1390 crore had been spent on various activities in the town. He said that priority would be given to the construction of roads with those funds.Municipal chairman Perumandla Annapurnamma, vice chairman Putta Kishore, district library chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud and others participated.