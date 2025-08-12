Plantation drive in Wyra constituency

Wyra (Khammam): In a move aimed at promoting environmental awareness and ecological sustainability, ITC’s Mission Sunehra Kal (MSK), in collaboration with its implementing partner ARHEDS and in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), celebrated Vana Mahotsavam at the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School and Junior College (TGSWRS/Jr) in Wyra on Monday.

The green initiative saw the plantation of over 250 saplings, comprising 10 native species, across the school campus. The event focused on enhancing biodiversity, strengthening the local green cover, and instilling environmental consciousness among school students.

The event drew the participation of key dignitaries, including Anil Kumar Epur, Chairman, CII Green Landscape Committee; K.S. Venkatagiri, Executive Director, CII – Green Business Centre; Rekha, Senior Counsellor, CII-GBC; Usharani, Deputy General Manager, Corporate Affairs, PSPD DHQ; and Chengal Rao, DGM, HR, PSPD Bhadrachalam. Also present were R. Jayaprakash, Senior Programme Manager of ITC MSK Telangana, along with Dr D. Samatha, Principal of TGSWRS Wyra, and T. Parvani, SMS Entomology, KVK Wyra.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries underscored the significance of large-scale tree plantation programmes in combating climate change, conserving biodiversity, and promoting community-driven environmental action.

Speaking on the occasion, R. Jayaprakash of ITC MSK noted that “planting native species not only restores ecological balance but also provides a learning opportunity for students to understand the importance of conservation at an early age.”

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, who actively took part in the plantation drive and interacted with the guests about environmental issues and sustainability practices.

School principal Dr Samatha expressed her appreciation for the initiative, noting that such partnerships create meaningful exposure for students while supporting the state’s efforts to promote environmental responsibility.

The initiative is part of ITC MSK’s broader commitment to fostering sustainable livelihoods and ecological security through community engagement, with ARHEDS implementing the programme at the grassroots level.