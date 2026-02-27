BJP demands action on liquor scam accused

Guntur: BJP state president PVN Madhav demanded stern action against those who were involved in the liquor scam. Addressing the media at BJP district office here on Thursday, he alleged that several irregularities took place during the tenure of YSR Congress Party and demanded special action on those issues.

He said that training classes have been launched for 150 speakers from Guntur, Palnadu, and NTR districts. The BJP has initiated the Pandit Deendayal training programmes across the state with the objective of taking ideology-based politics to the people. He said the three-day state-level training programme aims to guide party workers on how to function effectively. He said political parties should not work merely for power but must engage in social service. Through the Janata Varadhi programme, the party is taking steps to resolve public grievances. Under the Mana Ooru – Mana Jenda initiative, BJP flags will be hoisted in every village.

BJP state general secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu, district president Cherukuri Tirupatirao, state vice-president Bitra Sivannarayana, senior leader Joopudi Rangaraju, and NTR district president Adduri Sriram were present.