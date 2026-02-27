Ambati to launch legal battle seeking justice

Guntur: Former minister Ambati Rambabu said that he is pursuing a legal battle to seek justice over the manner in which he was treated and alleged that the police themselves were primarily responsible for the incident. He expressed confidence in the strength of the party’s legal team. He participated in the YSRCP Legal Cell meeting and addressed the media here on Thursday.

High Court advocate Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said that under the guidance of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, they fought the case vigorously and secured Ambati Rambabu’s release from jail within 18 days.

He alleged that several cases were registered that were not fit for remand and claimed that the police failed to respond even though the attack reportedly continued for seven hours.

He further alleged that certain public representatives were involved and that station bail was granted to some accused, while a former minister was kept in jail.

He said no one is above the law and maintained that the matter would be pursued legally.

He expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state and affirmed that the party’s legal cell would continue to extend support in the fight for justice.