PM lauded for revamp of 508 railway stations

Khammam: Senior BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy praised the services of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday. He along with district party chief Galla Satyanaryana, parliamentary constituency convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao and other leaders launched revamp of railway stations virtually programme by PM Modi at Khammam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations spread across the country virtually on Sunday under the Amrit Bharat Scheme to redevelop 1,309 stations.

As part of the programme, BJP leaders Ponguleti and others participated at Khammam, Madhira and Kothagudem stations in the district.

Speaking after the programme, Ponguleti observed that the railways were well developed under the BJP-led NDA government.

He said that in the last nine years a number of initiatives were launched, improving amenities for passengers. He said the development of railways was made possible only by the BJP government.

Taking note that local MP and others leaders did not participate in the programme, Ponguleti said the leaders should welcome development and not play politics.

Later he along with a number of leaders performed Palabhishekam to a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Padmasri Vanajeevi Ramaiah and other noted personalities participated in the programme.