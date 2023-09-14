Pochampally: Handlooms thriving with government push says Minister for Energy G Jagdish Reddy

Pochampally (Yadadri-Bhongir) : Minister for Energy G Jagdish Reddy said the Ikat garments, famous for their technique weaving, smooth texture and light weight apart from vivid designs, made Pochampally a world-famous handwoven clothes hub. He was all praise for Acharya Laxman Bapuji awardee from Pochampally, Balaiah, who turned their home into a research center and showcasing the talents of Telangana handlooms to the world. He paid a surprise visit to his family on Wednesday.

Along with Bhongir MLA Payla Sekhar Reddy, he examined the Ikat art of weaving which can be expressed in 10,000 colors. Boga Balayya’s double ikat cloth with 10,000 colors of India map won the praise of the minister on the occasion.

Balaiah and Saraswathi couple, who are running the Pochampally Tie and Dye Ikkat Handloom Design, Research Development and Production Center, have been granted a shed with all facilities to make the handloom industry famous all over the world.

The minister noted that there is a huge demand for Ikat garments in the international market. He said that to withstand fierce competition in the field of modern fashion, new designs would have to be thought of. He stated that the BRS government introduced many schemes for the welfare of handloom workers in the state.