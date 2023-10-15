Podem Veeraiah as the candidate of Bhadrachalam assembly from the Congress party

Khammam : Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah has been announced as the Congress party candidate for the Bhadrachalam assembly constituency. This announcement brings relief to Veeraiah's followers and Congress leaders who were concerned about the party's decision due to rumours of the ticket being allotted to the CPM party as part of an alliance with left parties in the elections.

Congress leaders were anxious about this seat and were in discussions with the CLP leader and TPCC president to secure Veeraiah's candidacy. Despite concerns within the party, it has now been confirmed that MLA Podem Veeraiah will have the opportunity to contest for the second time from the Congress party in the upcoming election.