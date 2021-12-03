Poor players seek aid to win laurels for India

Kothagudem: Three degree college students including a girl student who have been selected for the Indian team of 'Targeting Ball' game have sought financial help from the government. They hail from the tribal hamlets in the Cherla agency in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.



The talented players rue that they could not even afford sports gear viz., shoes and dress and are at a loss to bear expenses of participating in international games such as South Asian Target Ball Championship Competitions which would be organised in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, in February 2022.

Sodi Sai Vinay studying degree final year belongs to Koyyur village. He is active in sports right from high school days. Attracted by the target ball game, he practised hard on the college grounds and was encouraged by A Eeswar, the physical director. So far, he participated in four national games and got medals. "My parents are very poor and they are depending on daily wage works and I also support them and do labour for wages. I appeal to the ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency) to give me good support and financial aid for participating in international tournaments," he pleaded.

Irpa Anitha, another final degree student, belongs to Bodhanelli village in Cherla mandal. She said her parents are very poor and eking out a living as farm labourers. She said she would also join them to support the family. She urged the government to come to her rescue and help her realise her dreams. She participated in six national games and secured medals in some.

The third student Sanghamitra, a second-year degree student, is from Koyyuru village. He bagged five medals in nationals and is seeking help from ITDA for participating in prestigious tournaments to exhibit his talent.

Eeswar who trained the students in the target ball game said that so far the local people and the police extended aid to the players to take part in national and other tournaments. The two male students have secured place in the India team from the State. Anita is the only one who represents the State in the national team. The three are have been practising in the college grounds to qualify for the international tournament in Dhaka. He appealed to the government for liberal aid to help them train well and win laurels for the country.