"Praja Gosa- BJP Bharosa" gets massive response

The ongoing "Praja Gosa – BJP Bharosa" programme held here in Sathupalli Constituency received a huge response from the public. Under the programme, the leaders have organised street corner meetings every day in the villages. A number of party leaders and people participated in the programme and extended their support to the saffron party. The leaders were also able to successfully educate general public about the party's policies and welfare schemes launched by the Union government in the past few days.





Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao came down heavily on the BRS government. He said, the BRS government utterly failed to give welfare to the people of the State. He said, the people were vexed by the BRS rule and are extending their support to the BJP. He said BJP is coming to power in the State. Namburi explained the schemes and policies of the Union government. He said the flagship programmes run by the BJP Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Jyothi Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana, PM Kisan Yojana for farmers and others.



