Prajagarjana rally to mark Jupally’s entry into Congress on July 30

Mahbubnagar: The Congress party is gearing up to organise Prajagarjana grand public meeting in Kollapur constituency marking the entry of former BRS minister Jupally Kirshna Rao into Congress party in the presence of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on July 30.

Revealing this, Jupally Krishna Rao, while addressing a media conference along with various senior Congress leaders in Mahbubnagar on Tuesday, said that the Prajagarjana public meeting will be held in Kollapur wherein Congress senior leader Priyanka Gandhi will be taking part as the chief guest and will release Women’s declaration.

TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi, AICC secretary Mansoor Ali Khan and Sampath Kumar while talking to media informed that the party is planning to gather a large number of people and Congress supporters from all 14 constituencies of erstwhile Mahbubnagar district for the grand public meeting in Kollapur. They also called upon the people to take part in the public meeting to be addressed by the senior Congress leader Priyaka Gandhi and make it a grand success. “We are planning to organise the Prajagarjana public meeting in Kollapur with a gathering of at least 3 lakh people. For this we have already done the ground work and accordingly planning to mobilise people from all the 14 constituencies of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district,” informed Mallu Ravi.

The Women’s declaration that will be released by the Congress leader Priyanka Gandi will inform the public what the Congress party is going to do for the welfare and development of women folks and various other downtrodden communities in the Telangana State once the party comes to power. The grand public meeting in Kollapur is also expected witness heavy joining of political leaders from various parties into the Congress fold in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi. As part of this, former Kollapur MLA and former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao is also expected to join the Congress fold officially in the presence of Priyanka Gandi.

The public meeting will also be used as a platform to slam the BRS government and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his atrocious and corrupt rule during the past 10 years, the Congress leaders said.