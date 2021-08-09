Protect government properties: CPM

Khammam: Everyone should have the right to protect government properties, stated CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao. Speaking at a meeting organised by the district committee here on Sunday, he alleged that the BJP government was planning to handover government properties to corporate companies.

The Central government had privatised agricultural sector by implementing new farm laws, by which farmers across the country incurred heavy loss, he pointed out.



Nageswara Rao said prices of petrol, groceries, gas and others were increasing every day in the country but the BJP government at the Centre was not taking responsibility and giving single statements on the issues. He pointed out that the Modi government was harassing poets, sportsmen, artistes and others for questioning. He said it's the CPM, which is striving and extending support to protect the rights of the people and government properties.