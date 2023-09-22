Live
- PM Modi to host special dinner for Delhi Police on Friday, 300 officials to attend the event
- Rupee rises 19 paise to close at 82.94 against US dollar
- Cong eyes tribal votes in MP, to come up with 'Scheduled Tribes Charter'
- Anil Kapoor’s poster from ‘Animal’ creates much more curiosity
- Reliance Jio announces attractive offers for ‘make in India’ iPhone 15 buyers
- Under selling pressure through the week, Nifty falls 2.8% from all-time high
- Roja slams TDP MLAs, asks them to realise facts in Skill development case
- DIA to spearhead decarbonisation efforts across energy sector in Bengal
- India likely to defer import curbs on PC, laptop manufacturers by 9-12 months
- ‘Insult to all Indians’: Bidhuri made mockery of PM's Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas remarks: says Jairam
Just In
Puvvada Ajay says he would forgo his Khammam seat if it is reserved to women
Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar made significant remarks during his visit to Raghunathapalem mandal in the Khammam constituency.
Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar made significant remarks during his visit to Raghunathapalem mandal in the Khammam constituency. He stated that if the Khammam assembly seat is reserved for women, it will be his last election. He further clarified that he will not nominate anyone from his family if the seat is reserved for women, and only those women who have worked for the party will be considered for the contest. Minister Ajay Kumar emphasized the need to prioritise women and their representation in politics.
Additionally, Minister Ajay Kumar expressed his commitment to the development of the Khammam constituency and assured that it will not be neglected. He criticized individuals who make fleeting appearances during elections but disappear afterward, urging people to be cautious of such individuals.
Minister Ajay Kumar appealed to the people of Khammam to support him for the third time, promising to serve them for another five years. He highlighted his consistent presence and dedication to the constituency, contrasting it with the behavior of those who only show up during elections.