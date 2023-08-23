Puvvada urges cadres to ensure BRS’ victory

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has urged the BRS cadre to create awareness among the people about the welfare and development initiatives that the State government is carrying out.

In order to secure a BRS victory in the next Assembly elections, the Minister instructed the cadre to work diligently in the field for the next 100 days.

He claimed that the party’s members were his family and his source of strength, and that it was thanks to them that he was elected twice as MLA.

At a meeting held here on Tuesday, Ajay Kumar addressed party members, expressing his awareness of the laborious work they had to put in to secure his triumph in the party and their contribution to Khammam’s status as a state leader in development.

The Minister stated that the sole reasons people supported the BRS were the advancements the administration brought about and the integrity, faith, and dedication of the party’s leadership to the general welfare of the people.

According to Ajay Kumar, in his capacity as a minister, he would be required to campaign for BRS candidates in every constituency in the entire Khammam district. Consequently, he stated, the cadre would be held accountable for the BRS’s triumph in Khammam.

It was his job and responsibility to see Khammam city developed. When it comes to growth in the State, the city has led the way. He stated that there were still a lot of work to be done and that the BRS needed to regain control in order to finish them.

Additionally, Ajay Kumar started development projects in the city valued at Rs. 2.10 crore and gave 206 recipients CMRF checks totaling Rs 77.04 lakh. 5262 beneficiaries have received CMRF checks totaling Rs 22.37 crore so far, he said.

Later in the day, at his VDO’s Colony camp office, the Minister gave children their learner licence registration (LLR) documents. According to him, 4000 LLRs have already been given to applicants, and by spending Rs. 50 lakh, it was intended to give 10,000 LLRs to residents of the Khammam constituency.

Among those in attendance were senior leader Gundala Krishna, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, and mayor P Neeraja.