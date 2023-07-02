Rahul's announcements at Khammam

Blowing the poll bugle at Khammam Rahul said Congress will give Rs 4000 as pension to senior citizens and widows as its commitment towards helping poor and will give Podu lands back to tribes. He said BRS government is neck deep in corruption.

He alleged there was Rs one lakh crore corruption in Kaleshwaram Project and another project Mission Kakatiya.

Farmers youth tribals all have been deceived. Here Karantaka results will be repeated. It was said triangle fight will be there in Telangana BRS Congrss and BJP but BJP is now gone. Just like all tyres get punctured on highway of a vehicle. The fight is between between Congress and BJPs B team Congress.



