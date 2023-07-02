Live
- Burglars loot gold and cash
- Rahul's announcements at Khammam
- Mammoth Congress meeting begins at Khammam
- Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy joins Congress, says will send KCR home
- India's room AC market likely to touch USD 5 billion by FY28: Voltas
- AICC Leader Rahul Gandhi felicitated CLP Bhatti Vikramarka
- Conspiracy of 'power' game in Delhi-Punjab like Maharashtra! Claimed Atishi
- Crucial Union Cabinet Meeting on Monday
- How liberal arts degree help in developing critical thinking
- Rahul Gandhi arrives in Khammam for the Congress Janagarjhana meeting
Rahul's announcements at Khammam
Highlights
Blowing the poll bugle at Khammam Rahul said Congress will give Rs 4000 as pension to senior citizens and widows as its commitment towards helping poor and will give Podu lands back to tribes.
Blowing the poll bugle at Khammam Rahul said Congress will give Rs 4000 as pension to senior citizens and widows as its commitment towards helping poor and will give Podu lands back to tribes. He said BRS government is neck deep in corruption.
He alleged there was Rs one lakh crore corruption in Kaleshwaram Project and another project Mission Kakatiya.
Farmers youth tribals all have been deceived. Here Karantaka results will be repeated. It was said triangle fight will be there in Telangana BRS Congrss and BJP but BJP is now gone. Just like all tyres get punctured on highway of a vehicle. The fight is between between Congress and BJPs B team Congress.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS