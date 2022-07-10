Rains affect SCCL coal production

Khammam: Heavy rains, which lashed Kothagudem district, resulted in loss of two lives and affected open cast coal mining in Singareni coal mines area. Nearly 40,000 tonnes of coal production was affected at JK5 in Yellandhu, Koyalagudem in Tekulapalli, GK OC Kothagudem and Manuguru and JVR Kistaram OC at Sathupalli of Khammam district.

The mines were filled with rainwater and tracks turned slippery. SCCL officials made all-out efforts to drain out water with heavy duty pumps. But continuous rainfall affected the operations.

Incessant rainfall caused two deaths in Kothagudem district. According to officials, two women were washed away in a stream on Friday. The bodies were found near the stream on Saturday morning. They were identified as 55 year old woman Durgamma and thirty-year-old V Shanker.

However, the good news was heavy inflows into different reservoirs. Irrigation officials lifted 20 gates of the Taliperu reservoir in Cherla mandal and discharged 20,792 cusecs of excess water downstream. At Peddavagu project at Gummadavalli village of Aswaraopet 2,749 cusecs of water was being discharged. The Palair reservoir was brimming with floodwater.

The low-lying areas in many towns and mandals in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts were inundated causing severe inconvenience to people.

The water level in River Godavari reached 20.3 feet in the evening hours. The revenue officials erected danger boards in River Godavari indicating danger zones. District Collectors VP Gautham and Anudeep Durishetty held teleconference with district revenue and police and other related departments.