Rangareddy: Ganja chocolates seized; three held

Rangareddy : Sale of Ganja-infused chocolates has come to light in in Kothur mandal of Shadnagar constituency, raising concerns about the well-being of students. The matter came to the fore when Angore Naik, the principal of the government high school in Kothur, observed unusual behavior among the students.

Taking immediate action, Angore Naik raised the issue with the district education officer and lodged a complaint with local police, triggering a swift response. Subsequently, the Shamshabad Special Operations Team (SOT) police launched surveillance operations in various grocery stores and bins across Kothur.

DCP Narayana Reddy said that the raids led to the seizure of approximately 8 kg of Ganja chocolates, packaged in distinctive yellow and gold wrappers under the brand name ‘Charminar Gold’ in different shops. Additionally, three individuals hailing from Odisha Dhirendra Behara, Somnath Behara, and Surymani Sahu were apprehended in connection with the illicit sale of these chocolates.

Inspector Narsimha Rao of Kothur also provided insights into the ongoing investigation, confirming the authenticity of the Ganja chocolates. He assured that further details would be disclosed upon completion of a comprehensive probe into the matter.