Live
- Peddapalli: BRS never cared for Dalits says Mayawati
- History of National Day of Listening
- PM to visit Tirumala on November 26
- Google now lets you ask questions about YouTube videos to Bard
- YSRCP's Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra continues in Nandyal, NTR and Manyam district
- Palakurthi: Rs 730 cr spent for Palakurthi development said Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- From selfies to storytelling: Media education in the Gen Z era
- Warangal: ‘Aroori Ramesh is land-grabber’
- Hyderabad: Only BJP can fight against family rule in country says JP Nadda
- India set for $2-trn exports by 2030
Just In
Rangareddy: Komrakka rallies support for Vishnuvardhan Reddy
Highlights
In a resounding show of support for Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy
Rangareddy : In a resounding show of support for Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, a vibrant campaign was organised by television artiste, Komarakka in the villages of Kondannaguda, VenkannaGuda, Veljerla, Kongaguda, LingareddyGuda, Nagulapalli, RasmallaGuda, Elikatta, Rangampalli, Mogiligidda, and Kandivanam in the Farooq Nagar mandal on Thursday.
The campaign, fueled by enthusiasm and fervour, highlighted the potential for a “double dhamaka” if Vishnuvardhan Reddy emerges victorious in the upcoming elections. The gathering expressed their belief that his leadership would usher in a dual impact, not only through the implementation of government schemes but also through Vishnanna schemes undertaken through the Palamuru Trust.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS