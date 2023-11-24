Rangareddy: Komrakka rallies support for Vishnuvardhan Reddy

Rangareddy : In a resounding show of support for Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, a vibrant campaign was organised by television artiste, Komarakka in the villages of Kondannaguda, VenkannaGuda, Veljerla, Kongaguda, LingareddyGuda, Nagulapalli, RasmallaGuda, Elikatta, Rangampalli, Mogiligidda, and Kandivanam in the Farooq Nagar mandal on Thursday.

The campaign, fueled by enthusiasm and fervour, highlighted the potential for a “double dhamaka” if Vishnuvardhan Reddy emerges victorious in the upcoming elections. The gathering expressed their belief that his leadership would usher in a dual impact, not only through the implementation of government schemes but also through Vishnanna schemes undertaken through the Palamuru Trust.