  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Rangareddy: Veerlapalli condemns caste-based politics

Rangareddy: Veerlapalli condemns caste-based politics
x
Highlights

In a notable event held in Papireddy Guda village of Kesampet mandal, Shadnagar MLA, Veerlapalli Shankar, pledged to foster a society devoid of caste-based politics.

Rangareddy : In a notable event held in Papireddy Guda village of Kesampet mandal, Shadnagar MLA, Veerlapalli Shankar, pledged to foster a society devoid of caste-based politics. He emphasised the transition from dictatorial reigns to the era of people’s rule. Presiding over the public governance gram sabha along with Sarpanch Tandra Vishnuvardhan Reddy, he ensured the smooth conduct of the proceedings.

The MLA urged local representatives to work towards eliminating divisive forces and prejudices within the mandals. Highlighting his personal connection to the village, Shankar remarked, “This is my mother-in-law’s village, and I assure you of dedicated and trustworthy governance.” The event witnessed the presence of eminent figures including former MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy, ex-ZPTC Shyam Sundhar Reddy, and ZPTC Vishala.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X