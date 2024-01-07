Rangareddy: Veerlapalli condemns caste-based politics

Rangareddy : In a notable event held in Papireddy Guda village of Kesampet mandal, Shadnagar MLA, Veerlapalli Shankar, pledged to foster a society devoid of caste-based politics. He emphasised the transition from dictatorial reigns to the era of people’s rule. Presiding over the public governance gram sabha along with Sarpanch Tandra Vishnuvardhan Reddy, he ensured the smooth conduct of the proceedings.

The MLA urged local representatives to work towards eliminating divisive forces and prejudices within the mandals. Highlighting his personal connection to the village, Shankar remarked, “This is my mother-in-law’s village, and I assure you of dedicated and trustworthy governance.” The event witnessed the presence of eminent figures including former MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy, ex-ZPTC Shyam Sundhar Reddy, and ZPTC Vishala.