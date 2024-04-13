Live
Rayala Cong favourite for Khammam LS ticket?
The Congress high command said to be not keen on fielding kin of senior leaders, ministers and the Deputy CM. Rayala Nageswara Rao, a Kamma leader who is close to all prominent leaders from the district, is hopeful of the ticket for the LS ticket
Khammam : Afew days are left for the Lok Sabha polling but the Congress party is still dithering to name the candidate for the prestigious Lok Sabha seat here. Amid the names of senior leaders doing the rounds, a new twist has been added to the plot with senior leader Rayala Nageswara Rao’s name being circulated on all social media platforms in the district. Rayala was an aspirant of Palair assembly constituency. After he followed Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy into Congress, he withdrew efforts for the party ticket in deference to the diktat of the party high command.
Rayala was defeated in the MLC (local bodies) elections by candidate Tata Madhusudhan. He was recently appointed as the Chairman of the State Ware Housing Corporation by the government. A Kamma leader, Rayala is pinning hopes on the MP ticket to contest in the direct elections.
He also appealed to the party high command to consider his request for contesting this time as MP from the party. It is learnt that the high command is not keen on giving ticket any of the kin of ministers and the Deputy CM in Khammam, raising hopes for Rayala. He is very close to the trio leader of Bhatti, Ponguleti, Tummala, Rajya Sabha Member Renuka Chowdary.