Revanth alleges huge scam in power purchases

Khammam: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has demanded probe into all power purchase agreements entered into by state power utilities since 2014. He alleged that thousands of crores changed hands in the scams perpetrated in the name of power purchases in the state. He called upon the people to brace for yet another struggle on the lines of Musheerabad movement.

The TPCC chief's 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Padayatra' entered Khammam district on the fifth day, at Kamepalli on Friday. He conducted his walkathon in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts, setting out from Lacchatanda in Kamepalli mandal.

Speaking to media persons, Revanth Reddy made a scathing attack on the BRS government and criticised that due to the faulty policies of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the power sector has plunged into a crisis in the state. He said the state government was dithering on paying Rs 20,000 crore to Transco and Genco which are mired deep in financial crises with debts mounting to Rs 60,000 crore. He alleged that the the CM purchased power from his loyal organizations and took huge commissions from them.

Revanth Reddy asked KCR what he achieved after piling up debt on the power utilities. He asked how even a cash-strapped state like Andhra Pradesh could offer surplus power at cheaper price to its farmers, whereas the Telangana, a richer state, was hard-pressed to overcome the electricity issues for all types of consumers – domestic, business, farming and industrial. He said the government acquired an outdated and ineffective sub-critical technology from a Gujarat company by taking a commission of Rs 1,000 crore. He also alleged that the CM transferred a Transco official who opposed a power purchase MOU with Chhattisgarh state. Yadadri power plant construction was handed over to BHEL without inviting any tenders and, as a result, though it had been 9 years the plant had not been completed. Revanth Reddy lambasted the government and alleged that due to the corrupt deeds by CM KCR, the power sector collapsed in the state and was unable to provide power to farmers for 24 hours as promised in the past. The farmers were suffering due to erratic power supply, too, and did not when the supply could be made to them.

Inexperienced Prabhakar Rao was appointed as the chairman and managing director of Genco and both Prabhakar Rao and another official Raghuma Reddy helped KCR loot money, the Congress state chief claimed. He questioned the silence of the left parties on the issue and asked them why they were backing the government and who they were with – looters or people. He urged them to join hands with the Congress party to wage a joint fight against both BRS and BJP.

Speaking of other issues facing the State, Revanth Reddy said the state government had yet to release Rs 5,000 crore towards fee reimbursement and Rs 8,000 crore for the Arogya Sree scheme.

During his yatra, the TPCC president interacted with various sections of people and assured to take up their cases. He consoled the family of Congress party leader S Sonakrupakar who died recently. Later, he extended his support to the farmers who were staging a dharna in front of a sub-station. Addressing a corner meeting at Lingala village, he said the Congress was planning to launch phase-wise agitations against the wrong policies of the KCR government.

Some self-help groups pointed to him how they were denied the 25 paise interest loans which were provided to them during the Congress rule. Throughout the yatra, Reddy received rousing welcome at various places from people and party cadre.

District Congress Committee President Puvvala Durga Prasad, city convener Mohamad Javeed and a number of party leaders participated in the programme.