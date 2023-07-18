Revanth is an agent of TDP, alleges Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has alleged that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is an agent of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.

At a meeting of farmers held at Chintakani Rythu Vedika in Madhira Assembly constituency on Monday, Ajay Kumar said that when Chandrababu Naidu was the CM of the united State, he pursued anti-farmer policies, and his protégé as the president of TPCC is outspokenly protesting against the provision of 24-hour free electricity for agricultural requirements.He claimed that Revanth Reddy’s remarks that farmers should only be provided with three hours of electricity had incensed the farming community. The Congress leader was ignorant of the fact that agriculture heavily relied on energy.

After the creation of the Telangana government, Congress leader K Jana Reddy issued a challenge in the Assembly, stating that he would don the BRS party scarf if the government provided farmers with 24- hour free energy. In just three months after accepting the challenge, Chief Minister KCR began providing farmers with round-the-clock free electricity, the minister added.

The free power scheme had led to farmers’ prosperity as they were able to grow crops abundantly. Telangana, which once imported paddy from neighbouring States, was now exporting the grain to other States like never before, Ajay Kumar said.In united AP, all the power companies together supplied only 7,800 mw. In contrast, the capacity had increased to 18,000 mw. At present, there were around 30 lakh borewells across the State and the farmers who were feeding the crops with borewells were very happy, he pointed out. He asked the BRS cadres to sensitise the farmers about the anti-farmer attitude of Congress party. ZP chairman L Kamal Raju also spoke.