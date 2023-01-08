Sardar Patel Stadium gets 3 synthetic tennis courts

Khammam: These are some exciting times for sportspersons and lawn tennis lovers in Khammam, three new synthetic tennis turfs have been developed at the Sardar Patel stadium for the national level tennis tournaments to be organised in the city soon.



The three tennis courts with synthetic surface have been developed by the SATS (Sports Authority of Telangana State) in the spacious sports complex at the Sardar Patel stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 9.5 lakh. Talking to The Hans India, District Youth and Sports Officer (DYSO) M Parandhama Reddy informed that the works on the synthetic turf surface of the tennis courts have been completed and the construction of spectators' gallery, washrooms and other facilities will be completed within a month.

According to All India Tennis Association (AITA) norms, for any city to host a national-level tennis tournament, it is mandatory to have at least three tennis courts with national standards in a sports complex.

Since there are three tennis courts available in the city, it can host national events. Flood lights system is also installed at the tennis court complex so that day and night matches can also be organized, the DYSO said. He said, there are around 40 trained tennis players in the city and a qualified coach Kailash to train the players. The inauguration of the tennis complex may take place after a month, he added. Transport Minister Ajay Kumar said the government has been promoting sports and games in the State. Sardar Patel stadium is equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities to offer best training to the local sportspersons and enabling them to excel at state and national events.