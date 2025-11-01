SBIT bags ‘IBM Excellence Award’

Khammam: The Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) has received the IBM Excellence Award at the IBM CSR Annual Summit 2025 held in New Delhi. The event, attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, honoured only four institutions nationwide, with SBIT being the only college from Telangana to be selected. College Chairman Gundala Krishna on Friday said the award recognises SBIT’s successful execution of IBM’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) training programmes in Cyber Security and AWS Cloud Technologies, through which 120 students were trained earlier this year.

Of these, 46 students qualified in Cyber Security and 50 in Cloud Technology. College Secretary Dr G Dhatri and Principal Dr G Raj Kumar credited the ICT Academy partnership for enabling multiple skill development programmes. The achievement was celebrated on campus with faculty and directors, including Joint Secretary Gundala Kavitha, who received the award in Delhi.