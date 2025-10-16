SBIT student wins gold in roller skating championship

Live
Khammam: Ganesh Hala, a first-year student from SBIT College, has won the gold medal at the State-level roller skating competitions held in Hyderabad, announced College Chairman Gundala Krishna on Wednesday.
Competing against participants from various districts, Ganesh’s outstanding performance secured her a place in the upcoming national-level championships next month. The college management felicitated her and extended heartfelt congratulations.
