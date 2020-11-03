X
X
SC, ST Commission member inspects Khammam government hospital

State SC, ST Commission Member Ch Narasimha presenting a KCR Kit to a woman at Khammam Government Hospital
State SC, ST Commission Member Ch Narasimha presenting a KCR Kit to a woman at Khammam Government Hospital on Monday  

Khammam: Telangana State SC, ST Commission Member Ch Narasimha has inspected the Government Hospital in Khammam on Monday and observed the health services being provided in the hospital and interacted with patients.

Narasimha stated that the government was giving importance to the health services in the State and providing corporate services to every patient in all hospitals. The government has spent the number of funds for the development of services and purchasing modern equipment for all hospitals and the people across the State were happy in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's rule, he added.

KCR Kits scheme was successful and increased the deliveries in government hospitals, he said. Later, he distributed KCR Kits to the women, who delivered in the hospital.

He also observed the room in which KCR launched Deeksha in Khammam demanding separate Statehood.

