SCCL gets award at Hyderabad fair

Khammam: Singareni Seva Samiti (women group) supported by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has bagged the second place in the 82ndAkhila Bharatha Parisramika Pradarsanaheld at Nampally Grounds in Hyderabad. Many corporate companies set up stalls and displayed their products and explained activities.

The exhibition organisers presented the second prize to GM M Suresh at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad. After receiving the prize, Suresh expressed happiness on getting recognition for the Seva Samithi of the company. He said the Samithi members had been participating in the exhibition for the last 18 years. He said the company was striving for women's empowerment in all areas and explained the programmes and initiatives undertaken.