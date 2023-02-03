SCCL sets target of 750 lakh tonnes coal production in 23-24

Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited ( SCCL) has set a target of producing 750 lakh tonnes coal in the next financial year 2023-24, informed the company's Chairman and Managing Director N Sridharwhile reviewing coal production at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The CMD said the company would produce and transport 2.30 lakh tonnes of coal to every area and will reach the target of producing 750 lakh tonnes easily.

He congratulated all officials for getting good results in the last three months of this financial year. In the next financial year, the Naini block in Odisha State and Kothagudem open cast will produce 80 lakh tonnes of coal.

He reviewed area wise coal production in the meeting. He said the Kothagudem area got first place in coal production and Manuguru, and Yellandu mines got developed and compared to the early days Ramagudndam-1,2,3 now got a place in a better position. He asked the officials to take all measures and improve the production of coal in the areas of Bhoopalpalli, and Bellampalli in Adilabad district.

Sridhar informed that the company is now producing coal on an average 2.21 lakh tonnes and it will add more 9,000 tonnes of coal in all areas and reach the target of 750 lakh tonnes.

He directed the directors and GMs to work on plan and co-operate to reach the target easily. He said the directors should pay attention on tender works and complete them within three months. He praised the services of recently retired director S Chandra Sekhar Rao.

Directors of the compnay N Balram, Satyanrayana, NVK Srinivas, G Venkateswara Reddy, DN Prasad and all the GMs participated in the video conference.