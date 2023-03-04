SCCL to speed up coal production

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar asked the senior officials to brace to meet the target of production of 750 lakh tones of coal for the financial year 2023-24.





Addressing an online conference from Hyderabad, he said that at least 60 lakh tonnes of coal should be mined from Naini coal block in Odisha, 30 lakh tonnes from VK OC in New Goodem, 4 lakh tonnes from Goleti OC in Bellampally area, 10 lakh tonnes from JK OC mine in Yellandhu, 30 lakh tonnes from Ramagundam coal mine. He said the officials should strive to achieve the targets set for their respective areas.





Already permissions were obtained for two areas and the process should be sped up for the rest of the mines, he said. Efforts should be made for the permits of MVK open cast, Tadicharla-2 and other mines to be taken up in 2024-25. Directors N Balaram, D Satyanarayana Rao, N V K Srinivas, G Venkateshwar Reddy and other senior officials attended the meeting.



