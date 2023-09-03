Singareni staff to get arrears for 23 months

Khammam: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employees and workers are set to receive 23 months arrears as per the recommendations of the Eleventh Wage Board soon.

According to the preliminary estimate, a total of Rs 1,726 crore will be paid as arrears to over 40,000 employees.

On an average, a worker will receive the arrear of approximately Rs 4 lakh. The arrears will be deposited in the accounts of the workers in two instalments within one month.

According to Director (Finance &Personnel) N Balaram, the process of calculation of salary arrears had been started with the coordination of the personnel, accounts, auditing, ERP, SAP, IT and other departments.

The arrears would be first paid to the current employees and the retired workers would receive their arrears shortly after that, he clarified.