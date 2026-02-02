Sasikumar-starrer My Lord set for worldwide release on February 13

Chennai: Director Raju Murugan’s much-anticipated family entertainer My Lord, starring Sasikumar and Chaithra J Achar in the lead roles, is set to hit cinema screens worldwide on February 13. The announcement was made by the film’s producers on Sunday, adding to the growing buzz surrounding the project.

Production house Olympia Movies took to X to confirm the release date, describing the film as “a powerful mix of politics, emotions, and fun” and promising audiences a rollercoaster journey on the big screen. The film will be released across Tamil Nadu and Kerala by Sri Kumaran Films.

In addition to Sasikumar and Chaithra J Achar, My Lord features a strong ensemble cast that includes Asha Sharath, Guru Somasundaram, Jayaprakash, Gopi Nainar and Vasumithra, among others. The film has been co-directed by Arunmozhi Pandian.

My Lord is said to be a sharp satirical take on the exploitation of the poor and underprivileged. The recently released trailer suggests that the narrative centres around kidney racketeering, a deeply troubling issue that has long been a matter of concern in the country. The film appears to blend social commentary with humour and emotional depth, a style director Raju Murugan is well known for.

Produced by Jayanthi Ambethkumar under the Olympia Movies banner, the film brings together an experienced and acclaimed technical team. Music has been composed by Sean Roldan, who has established himself as one of the leading music directors in contemporary Tamil cinema.

Sean Roldan also shared his excitement about the release on X, stating that he had composed the music “from the heart” and reiterating that the film offers a compelling mix of politics, emotion and entertainment.

Cinematography for My Lord has been handled by Nirav Shah, while editing is by Sathyaraj Natarajan. The art direction has been taken care of by Muni Paulraj. Action sequences in the film have been choreographed by P.C. Stunts, with dance choreography by Sherif.

With its socially relevant theme, strong performances and solid technical backing, My Lord is expected to be one of the notable Tamil releases of the month.