Speed up works on markets: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Acceding to the pleas of people, Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar has instructed officials to take steps to establish vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets shortly in the town. The minister inspected the newly constructed markets. He informed each market would be setup at a cost of Rs4.5 crore and would have 134 stalls. The markets had for long been the demand of the people, he noted. He asked officials to complete the works in stipulated time.

After the formation of new state, the TRS government had been meeting the aspirations of people and providing funds liberally for development projects, the minister said. Steps were being taken to set up parking lots and parks in the town, he added.

Municipal Commissioner Adrash Surabhi, Mayor P Neeraja and other officers accompanied the minister.