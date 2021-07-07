Strict action on illegal ventures and layouts, Collector RV Karnan warns

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan warned that strict action will be taken on illegal layouts and ventures in the district. He held a review meeting with Stambadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, ventures owners and realtors at Pragna meeting hall at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Collector Karnan informed that people doing ventures and in real estate business must take permission from district-level committee for the layouts and ventures. He also stated that action would be taken against those business people, who setup advertisement boards and archies in layouts and ventures without taking permission. There is no permission to construct ventures and layouts in the surroundings of tanks bund, he clarified.

SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar said permission will be given in 21 days if anyone applies for ventures and layouts as per the government rules.

Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, trainee Collector B Rahul, District Panchayat Officer Prabhakar Rao, DTCPO N Satyanarayana, MPOs M Ramchander, P Prabhakar Rao, P Suryanarayana and others attended the meeting.