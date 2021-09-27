Suryapet: Chakali Ailamma remembered on her Jayanthi

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that daring woman Chakali Ailamma taught the people of this region how to question about the injustice done to them.



The Minister participated in 126th Jayanti celebrations of Chakali Ailamma at District Collectorate in Suryapet on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that deriving the fighting spirit from Chakali Ailamma, people of this region realised the dream of separate Telangana State. He said the government's decision to carry out Jayanthi and Vardhanthi of Chakali Ailamma officially is laudable and to carry forward her history to future generations.

Chakali Ailamma's Jayanti celebrations are being held in all government offices following Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's decision to pass on the spirit of several persons, who sacrificed their lives for the betterment of the society.

He described Ailamma as a great democrat, who fought for justice in the jurisdiction of laws in the courts. Her adventure was unparalleled and appreciated, which is ideal for everyone.

District Library Chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud, Municipal Chairman Perumala Annapurna, Market Committee

Chairman Uppala Lalitha, Municipal vice-chairman Putta Kishore and others participated in the programme.