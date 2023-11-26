Live
Just In
Suryapet: Jagadish Reddy engages with morning walkers
Suryapet : In a bid to connect with the local community, Minister and BRS candidate for Suryapet, G Jagadish Reddy, had an impromptu interaction with morning walkers at Saddula Pond Tank Bund in Suryapet on Saturday. Amidst the backdrop of the picturesque pond, he encouraged citizens to reflect on the strides made in the past decade, emphasising the rapid progress witnessed by the town. Beyond the initial promises, he highlighted additional developments undertaken during his tenure.
Expressing a commitment to the development of Suryapet, Reddy prompted people to consider the town’s transformation before and after 2014. He asserted that issues such as drinking water scarcity, inadequate irrigation facilities, and electricity problems had been successfully addressed since his term began. Furthermore, he pointed out the transformation of city roads from pothole-ridden paths to gleaming thoroughfares.