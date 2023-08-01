Take action on MP Soyam Babu, demands Girijana Vidhyarthi Seva Sangh

Mahbubnagar: The Girijana Vidhyarthi Seva Sangh leaders from Mahabubnagar lodged a complaint with Union Minister and BJP State president G. Kishan Reddy on Monday, demanding action against BJP MP Soyam Babur Rao, for his comments against the Lambada community.

Earlier G. Kishan Reddy had visited Mahabubnagar district BJP office to take part in the meeting of BJP workers in the district. On the occasion the Girijana Vidhayarti Seva Sangh President Ramavath Ravi Rathod, lamented against the MP for his insensitive comments against the Lambada community and for his actions of petitioning with the Union Home Minister to remove the Lambada community of Telangana from ST category.

Speaking on the occasion Ravi Rathod said that in Telangana the presidential Gazzette 108/ 1976 year was released including the Chenchus, Yerukala and Lambadas into ST category based on their socio-economic conditions and because of their migratory livelihood. Even today the Adivasi Lambada tribes are facing various hardships as they are still facing problems due to lack of education, employment and better livelihood. Even in tribal tandas and in remote agency gareas many Adivasi lambada communities are living a migratory and nomadic lives as they are still not able to get the benefits provided by the government to them. In view of this the un-mindful comments of a responsible MP has hurt the feelings of Lambada community.

“The comments of a responsible MP from BJP party have hurt the feelings of Lamabadas. We have lodged a complaint with the Kishan Reddy to take immediate action against the irresponsible MP and remove him from the BJP party dismiss his membership from the party,”demanded the Girijana Vidhyarthi Seva Sangh leaders of Mahbubnagar.

This programme was chaired by Ramawat Ravi Rathod, president of the Tribal Student Seva Sangham, Girijana Seva Sangham, General Secretary K. Yadagiri Naik, Vice-Presidents:-1 Vislawat Govardhan Naik, Vice-Presidents:-2 Third Ramu Naik, and Joint Mahabubnagar istrict Tribal Service Association secretary Malpot Raghuveer Singh and others took part in the programme.