Khammam: Tanks filled with rainwater, ready to harvest fish

Khammam: In order to improve the financial status of fishermen, the fisheries department has planned to drop about 5.24 fish seeds in 1,654 tanks free of cost from August 1 in the erstwhile Khammam district.



Thanks to rains, which filled tanks and small streams for dropping fish seedlings in both the districts. According to officials, there are 56 fishermen societies with 2,822 members in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and 210 societies with 14,000 members in Khammam district.

State fisheries department has identified as many as 691 water resources in Kothagudem district and planned to drop about 1,78,68,306 fish seeds. In Khammam, about 963 water sources were identified and planned to drop about 3,45, 47, 710 fish seeds.

District fisheries officer K Varada Reddy said earlier fishermen were depending on middlemen but now the fisheries department is providing fish seeds free of cost and also providing fish nets, motor bikes and country boats on 75 per cent subsidy. He also said fishermen can sell the fish in open market without middlemen interference. Due to the government effort, each fisherman is earning Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 in three months period but earlier it was not like this, he added.

A fisherman, K Venkat Rao said that earlier they were in the clutches of middlemen, but things have changed now and we are able to earn money and lead a happy life with the government's support.

Earlier contractors used to purchase fish from fishermen and export them but now fishermen families are selling fishes in local markets without any problems.