TCS hires 28 students from SBIT

Khammam: Around 28 final year engineering students secured placements in noted MNC company TCS, informed Swarana Bhaathi Insttute of Science and Technology (SBIT) college chairman Gundala Krishna (RJC Krishna). On Saturday, he was speaking to media people in the college premises.



He introduced the students who got placement in the TCS company to the media people. He and staff congratulated the students during the programme.

Addressing the media, Krishna informed that the college students attended online campus interview by the TCS and were selected. He said that earlier 21 students got placement in WIPRO and several other students secured jobs in noted MNC companies.

He also said that the college has setup separate cell for training, communication skills and other programmes for the sake of students. College secretary and correspondent Dr G Dhathri informed that around 18 students from CSE and 9 students from ECE, EEE and Mechanical were selected in TCS.

College principal G Raj Kumar, academic directors Dr C Srnivas Sharma, Dr AVV Siva Prasad, G Praveen Kumar and other staff participated in the programme.