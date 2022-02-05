Teachers urge govt to amend GO 317

Khammam: Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC) leaders have appealed to the State government to do justice to all the government teachers who were affected by GO 317.

As many as 13 teachers have already lost their lives due to it. It was unfortunate that neither authorities nor ministers consoled the bereaved families, lamented the USPC steering committee members Devarakonda Saidulu, Maisa Srinivas, Syed Shaukat Ali, B Rama Rao and Durga Bhavani while addressing a press conference at the STF office here on Friday.

They appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to amend the GO 317 to do justice to those who have lost their local status and benefits under physical disability, spousal category and others.

Saidulu noted that the amendment in the GO would not hurt the government, on the other hand support to the government would increase. They urged the Chief Minister to review the faulty suggestions given by the State authorities and address the discrepancies in the GO.

The seniority list was not prepared comprehensively and special categories were not properly examined, and also preference was not given to those with physical disabilities. There were irregularities in the allocation of districts in some places, he noted.

The wife and husband had to be transferred to a single local cadre while only a few were given such an opportunity. Affected candidates have submitted appeals and even after a month the appeals were not resolved, the leaders said.

There was serious dissatisfaction among employees and teachers. Higher officials failed to take all these issues to the notice of the Chief Minister. In addition to that, some leaders have given false feedback to the Chief Minister for their own benefit, they alleged.

As a result, more than 30,000 teachers were affected, the leaders said while calling upon the teachers to make the Maha dharna to be staged on February 9 in Hyderabad a success. USPC leaders P Nagireddy, Sheikh Mansoor, G Yadagiri, V Vijay and P Nageswara Rao were present.