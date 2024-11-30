Telugu student from Khammam killed in shooting in Chicago

A heartbreaking incident has emerged from Chicago, where a 26-year-old student from the Khammam district lost his life in a shooting. Sai Teja, originally from Ramannapet in rural Khammam, had recently traveled to the United States four months ago to pursue his master’s degree.

Details regarding the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, as local authorities continue to investigate the incident. The news has left Sai Teja's family and friends in shock and mourning, as they remember him as an ambitious young man with dreams of furthering his education.

Community members and officials in Khammam are expressing their condolences, highlighting the tragedy of losing a promising life in such a violent manner. As the situation unfolds, many are calling for increased awareness and action to address gun violence, both in America and abroad.