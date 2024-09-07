Live
- Rodrygo's goal powers Brazil to narrow win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifiers
- Schools closed in Ajmer after heavy rains throw life out of gear in Rajasthan
- All the talk was about him, now it won't be, says Broad on Pope’s hundred against SL
- JP Nadda visits Takth Harimandir Sahib Gurudwara in Patna
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy participates in first Pooja of Khairatabad Ganesh Chaturthi
- North Korea floats 190 trash balloons in resumed campaign
- Telangana: Excise Officials raids in pubs in Hyderabad
- People advised to be alert as cybercriminals adopt new tactics
- Sultanpur encounter: UP govt orders magisterial probe
- Lightning strikes kill 50 people in 8 months in Cambodia
Just In
The VVC Trust extends services to flood victims in Khammam district
Highlights
Khammam: For the past four days, the VVC Trust has been distributing food and free drinking water through tankers to flood victims in various areas of...
Khammam: For the past four days, the VVC Trust has been distributing food and free drinking water through tankers to flood victims in various areas of Khammam.
Vankayalapati Venkata Rajendra Prasad (VVC Rajah), Chairman and CEO of VVC Trust, personally visited the flood-affected areas on Friday. He was moved by the severity of the disaster and immediately decided to distribute essential items worth approximately Rs. 20,00,000 through the VVC Trust.
Speaking on the occasion, as part called by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Tummala Nageswara Rao the trust continuing services in the flood-affected area informed Vankayalapati Venkata Rajendra Prasad.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS