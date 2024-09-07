The VVC Trust extends services to flood victims in Khammam district

Khammam: For the past four days, the VVC Trust has been distributing food and free drinking water through tankers to flood victims in various areas of Khammam.

Vankayalapati Venkata Rajendra Prasad (VVC Rajah), Chairman and CEO of VVC Trust, personally visited the flood-affected areas on Friday. He was moved by the severity of the disaster and immediately decided to distribute essential items worth approximately Rs. 20,00,000 through the VVC Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, as part called by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Tummala Nageswara Rao the trust continuing services in the flood-affected area informed Vankayalapati Venkata Rajendra Prasad.