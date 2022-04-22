TRS fields women leaders to defend Minister Ajay

Khammam: The group of women TRS leaders and coporaters along with Mayor P Neeraja and AMC Chairman Prasanna Laxmi on Friday condemned former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury's comments against the Transport Minister Ajay.

They were speaking to media at Minister Ajay's camp office. They alleged that the Congress party was playing cheap politics for its existence in Khammam. They said the Opposition leaders are not able to digest the development of Khammam and they are throwing mud on Minister Ajay. They lauded the services of Minister Ajay Kumar in the district. They said the Khammam town is well developed under the leadership of Ajay in the last few years. They alleged that the BJP and Congress playing cheap politics using their innocent workers. They informed that the people in the district should know about services of Minister Ajay Kumar.

They strongly said that the Opposition parties have no right to comment on Minister Ajay. The people of Khammam district know about former MP Renuka Chowdury' attitude. The TRS women workers said that people very well know the relation of former MP Renuka in the recent drug bust in Hyderabad.

They asked the opposition parties' leaders not to use innocent people in their party for their existences.

Women TRS leaders Deputy Mayor Fathima Johara, P Vijaya, K Neeraja, R Karuna, D Radha, M Sravani, S Ramadevi, P Vijaya Nirmala, D Saraswathi, P Rohini, P Sri Vidhya, T Umarani, K Padma and B Prameela were present.