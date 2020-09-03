TRS government not following Centre's directions, flays Bandi Sanjay

Khammam: The TRS government is not following the Central government's directions, alleged BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. On Thursday, he visited Khammam and Bhadradri districts and called on the deceased family of BJP leader Kutumba Rao, who died recently of Covid in Yellandu.



Later speaking with the media, he fired on the TRS government that it failed to support Covid patients and alleged that the TRS government has made Hyderabad city as Covid city.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has no interest in developing the State and informed that the Central government has given Rs 7,000 crores to the State to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Later he visited double bedroom houses in Harichandrapuram village under Kamepalli mandal and alleged that the TRS government failed to construct double bedroom houses across the State. He condemned the arrests of the youth, who exposed the poor quality of double bedroom houses on social media platform.

BJP State core committee member and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, State Kisan Morcha President Sridhar Reddy, party presidents of Khammam and Kothagudem districts Uday Pratap and Koneru Chinni and other leaders accompanied Sanjay during his tour.