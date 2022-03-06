TRS govt working for welfare of women says MP Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam: The women are happy under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, staed the TRS floor leader (Lok Sabha) MP Nama Nageswara Rao.

Addressing the media on account of Women's Day celebrations, he said that the State government has implemented best schemes for the welfare of the women.

He lauded that CM KCR is providing financial aid to poor women under Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak and single women pensions in the State and added that on other State in the country has introduced such schemes.

Nama informed that after the implementation of distributing KCR kits to the delivered women, the deliveries are on rise in every government hospital in the State.

He stated that the government has spent Rs 1,700 cores for distributing KCR kits under the schemes for the 11 lakhs delivered women.

Apart from the schemes, KCR gave 50% reservation in the party and nominated posts as well, he added.

He also added that the government setup junior, degree colleges and schools for the girls in the State.